How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others at the Gym

Then again, it's also possible she's benefiting from the "honeymoon period" of a new workout, when you typically see a lot of results. Remember, when you start a new routine, your body has to work really hard to keep up, so it burns more calories and utilises more muscles before eventually getting more efficient and adapting to the exercise.



I experienced that kind of honeymoon not too long ago. I had recently had a baby and was trying to get back to my ideal weight, and I didn't have access to a gym because of lockdown. So I pulled out an old HIIT DVD (and my old DVD player!) that I hadn't done in 15 years, and just by doing this different type of workout, I was able to shed those pounds a lot faster than if I'd picked up where I left off with my usual routine.



You can try something new too and see what happens. But please, do this only if you're genuinely unhappy with your workout routine. Because it sounds like you've put a lot of time and thought into figuring out what works for you. You seem very disciplined and knowledgeable. And we tend to be harder on ourselves than we should be. So don't give all that up unless you truly want to. Just because you don't look like your friend doesn't mean you've failed.



But if you decide you don't actually like your workout—if you're struggling to stay motivated and dreading every rep five days a week—then by all means, change it up. It's possible that the fact that you aren't enjoying your process is where some of your resentment is coming from.



Either way, take a minute to think about your motivation for exercising and eating well. Are you working out to look a certain way? Personally, that's not enough to keep me going. Working out is a huge part of my self-care. It's my stress reliever, it keeps me mentally sharp, and I know it can help me stay healthy as I get older. Knowing that is what keeps me coming back for more and focused on myself, every single day.