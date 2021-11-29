Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo's Skate Culture Forward

I used to ride BMX at Komazawa Park. One day, a girl I'd become friendly with gave me a beat-up old board. BMX is a male-dominated scene, and when it came to tricks, I often felt like, "A guy might be able to do this, but not me". In the skate scene, on the other hand, there were a lot more girls, and it was really fun to be able to practise together. Everyone starts skating in their teens or early twenties, but at the time, I was already 29. Around me, there are girls who have been trying to go pro with their parents since they were little, as well as girls who are working hard for competitions. There are also people who are just skating for fun like me.

Regardless of skill level, age, nationality or gender, everyone gives it their all. And when we finally land something new, we're all stoked for each other. That was really fun, and it got me hooked on skating. Eventually, working a nine-to-five job started to seem silly to me. I realised that it's better to spend your life doing what you enjoy. And that made me want to spend as much time as possible having fun. So in the spur of the moment, I quit my job. Now, other than when I'm doing freelance work, I skate whenever I want and work on Skate Girls Snap in my free time.