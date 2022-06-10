New Turning Points

This would be the first major turning point in Suk-hee's life; from a young girl to the future Queen of Short-Track, as she is known in South Korea. But if you ask her what's been the most significant turning point in her life, she says, "Competing at Sochi was a huge turning point for me in many ways. I think a turning point is not what we wait for, but what we make. We have the power to do that".

When asked about her goals for 2021, Suk-hee says, "I want to see how far I can compete as an athlete and how far my abilities can take me. My ultimate goal is to qualify for the national short-track speed skating team".