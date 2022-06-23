Is Swimming Good Exercise?

"If you're looking to get in shape but don't know where to start, consider swimming", said Scott Gray, DPT, certified personal trainer and founder of Back In Motion.

Swimming can help you lose weight (if that's your goal), add muscle mass and improve overall health.

You can scale the exercise difficulty to suit your current fitness and ability level by changing your speed, using flotation devices or aqua weights and switching up your stroke style from freestyle to breaststroke, for example.

For those managing joint pain, with balance issues or recovering from an injury, swimming—and other water activities such as aqua jogging—can offer no-impact cardio alternatives without sacrificing the aerobic benefits.

If you're interested in swimming but need help to get started, consider signing up for swimming lessons or working with a registered and licensed swimming coach. Many recreation centres, health clubs and senior living facilities offer programmes for adults. Check to see what's available in your area.

If anything, recruit a swimming-savvy friend or family member to teach you the ropes (preferably where you can still stand comfortably with your head above water).