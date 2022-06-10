3 Ways to Live a Happier Life, According to Psychologists

How it works: Eating and shopping is fun, but doing an activity you're engaged in is way more rewarding. Engagement is that feeling of being totally absorbed in something, like when you're in the zone on a long run, sucked into an incredible book or deep in focus during yoga. If someone asked how you feel, you wouldn't necessarily say happy, but you'll likely feel at peace, says clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, PhD, the author of Joy From Fear. You're in a state of flow, where your brain stops chattering because you're 100 percent in it.

Give it a try: Chances are you can ID times in your day or week when you're fully immersed in something (and enjoying it, so, probably not a Zoom call). But if the things you used to do before life got crazy have fallen by the wayside or just don't interest you any more, it's time to head back to the drawing board. "As soon as you say you want more [when you're mid-activity], you're engaged", says Manly.

Start by brainstorming activities that play to your strengths. "The more invested you feel, the more passionately involved you'll be", says Manly. If you're the kind of person who loves learning, try picking up a new sport. Got a jungle growing in your living room? Join a community garden and get your own plot for growing vegetables. Can't help but snap a pic every time you see something beautiful? Visit local museums or sign up for a photography class.

A sounding board can be helpful here too if you're still struggling to find your play. Ask your partner or a friend about the times you seem super engaged or just really, really happy, recommends Green. Or start journalling: Each day, write down three moments when you felt like you were in the zone, experienced something meaningful or did something really well. Then reflect on why. This activity alone can give you a happiness boost, research shows. And over time, it can clue you in to what you care deeply about.