What Trainers Mean When They Say “Listen to Your Body”

Making progress in any part of life pretty much requires balance and flexibility: you want to challenge yourself without overdoing it and you have to be able to pivot if something Just. Isn't. Working. That's where, when it comes to fitness, the quintessential training instruction "Listen to your body" comes in.



Admittedly, the phrase can seem vague and unhelpful. According to yoga instructor Alex Silver-Fagan, listening to your body is all about tuning into the mind-body connection to guide your movement in a way that delivers what you need on both a physical and emotional level.



Sound a little out there? There's some science to it. Your brain keeps track of the internal signals from your body—like sensory information from a speeding heart rate, muscle tightness or the need for food or water—and uses them to guess its state. These guesses are called interoception. "Enhanced interoception allows a person to be more in tune with their bodies as they can become more consciously aware of those signals", says Jonathan Gibson, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. People with better interoception tend to experience greater mental, emotional and social well-being, likely because this consciousness makes them more equipped to give their mind and body what they need on a regular basis, says Gibson. For the same reason, studies have also linked this ability with better athletic performance.



You may be thinking that tapping into this awareness is easier said than done. And it's true, the odds are against you. "We're not as intuitive as we used to be", says Silver-Fagan. These days, there are so many sources telling you what to do and how to feel that your inner voice, the one that communicates your mind-body connection, can have a hard time being heard, she says.



But listening to your body—or, as a researcher might say, "improving your interoception"—is a skill you can work on, starting with these tips.