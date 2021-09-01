Use This Mental Trick to Help Control Your Reactivity

If you've ever witnessed a rude customer going off at a waitress in a restaurant and thought, "Wow, that waitress is a saint for not snapping", you know that Yoda-like calmness does exist. Sure, it's possible that the waitress is used to entitled diners or has been instructed not to engage. It's also possible they've mastered what many psychology experts call "the pause".

The pause is the moment between a triggering event and your response, be it verbal or physical, says Djuan Short, a licensed clinical social worker and registered yoga teacher in Philadelphia. This point in time, which can last anywhere from a few seconds to much longer, allows you to be intentional about what comes next, says Short, transforming an impulsive reaction into a mindful one.

How? Taking a pause creates self-awareness by forcing you to slow down and tune into yourself so you can collect your thoughts and override unproductive ones. It's a skill not all of us have—no fault of our own.

"Our world isn't giving us the opportunity to develop this ability", says Raquel Martin, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in Nashville. "We feel like we need to answer now". That's because today's society emphasises immediacy over slow-and-steadiness, and we're often running around on short fuses because we don't get a chance to process everything going on, says Martin.

When you react negatively to a situation, it's often because you feel stressed, unsafe or threatened (this includes feeling angry or offended, which can make you feel personally attacked), says Short. Any one of those feelings can trigger your body's sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for fight, flight or freeze. You might even notice that your heart rate and breathing speed up, your muscles get tense and you start to sweat. This response is a survival mechanism to prep you to react quickly to life-threatening situations, says Short. But bumper-to-bumper traffic and too many to-dos are not life-threatening, no matter how much they may make you want to scream or run away.