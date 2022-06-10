7 Nike Gift Ideas for Father's Day
Buying Guide
These gift ideas for dads—from the sports fan to the sneaker obsessed—have got you covered.
This Father's Day, think outside of the box. Whether you're looking for a present that inspires him to lean into a favourite hobby or an item that helps you both bond over a shared interest, check out these top seven gifts to consider this year.
1. For Dads Who Run: Nike Dri-FIT Gear
There are many types of Nike Dri-FIT performance running gear that can round off your dad's running wardrobe, from hats and socks to premium running apparel. Nike Dri-FIT socks are a game-changer for runners because they wick moisture away from the feet, helping keep them from becoming sweaty and stinky post-run. Another key accessory—a Nike Dri-FIT running hat—helps keep sweat in control via quick absorption and ventilated designs, while also providing sun protection.
Alternatively, consider Nike Dri-FIT running tops or trousers. A breathable, long-sleeve base layer or pair of lightweight running trousers with pockets will help him brave the elements for runs on cooler days.
2. For Dads Who Love Sports: Nike Fan Gear
If you grew up in a household or community with strong sporting allegiances, new fan gear might be a great gift for your dad. Whether he has a love for university sports, a professional team or a particular athlete, you can find him a top, hat or T-shirt to show off his fandom. Better yet, if what your dad really loves is quality time, combine a piece of fan gear with a pair of tickets to a match.
3. For Sneaker-Obsessed Dads: Air Force 1s
A classic pair of Air Force 1s is a crowd-pleaser for sneaker lovers. If he doesn't have a pair yet, treat dad to fresh, white-on-white Air Force 1s that go with everything. Or, surprise him with a unique colour combo he's never worn before. If you want to personalise your gift even more, check out the customisable options with Nike By You.
4. For Dads Who Hit the Gym: Home Workout Equipment
Help a gym-going dad bring a piece of the gym home with him so he can work out any time. Find a versatile piece of workout equipment—like a medicine ball, pack of resistance bands, set of push-up grips or a foam roller—to help dad work towards his fitness goals without having to leave home.
5. For Outdoorsy Dads: Nike ACG Collection
Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) is made for adventurous, outdoor use. If your dad likes to unwind by hiking, trail running, mountain biking or camping, find him a piece of ACG footwear or apparel that will inspire his next venture into the wild. Many styles are made from sustainable materials such as recycled polyester fibres, which are made from plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and then spun into a high-quality yarn—perfect for environmentally conscious dads.
6. For Dads Who Golf: A New Golf Top
If your dad enjoys golfing, hook him up with a new golf polo or long-sleeve layer to wear for his next round. Find a style made with soft, breathable Nike Dri-FIT Technology that will move freely as he swings, while wicking sweat away from the body. Many Nike golf tops have other performance factors that can help keep up his game, like mesh behind the neck—an area that can get extra warm on a long, hot day—and shoulder seams that are slightly forwards so they don't interfere with his swing.
7. For Gadget-Loving Dads: Apple Watch Nike
For tech-savvy dads who want to track their movement and stay connected, there's the latest version of the Apple Watch Nike. Certain editions of the watch are water resistant up to 50 metres, so he can wear it in the water. Surprise him with a watch that can also help keep heart health top of mind, with built-in features that report irregular heartbeat and low or high heart rates. It has a built-in compass and elevation reader for tracking hikes or trail runs, and the Nike edition of the watch pairs seamlessly with the Nike Run Club App for Audio-Guided Runs (or walks) with Nike athletes and coaches.
Words by: Greg Presto