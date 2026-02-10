Air Jordan 6 'Infrared' Serves as a Blast From the Past

"It's the centrepiece of the Infrared Collection", says Harvey. "I'm excited for this newly reimagined icon to inspire fans to always strive for more".

Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ6 Infrared has seen several releases over the years, first in the year 2000.



One version, however, was kept a secret for nearly three decades—an Infrared sample that appeared in a 1999 seasonal preview catalogue before it was pulled from production. What set this version apart was the placement of the Infrared shade. Unlike other models, in this shoe, the bright, eye-catching Infrared colour was spread to most of the midsole instead of being reserved for the heel and parts of the toe.