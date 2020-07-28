11 Tips to Help You Run Faster

You don't have to be a gym rat or lift massive weights to get these benefits. Try to strength train at least twice a week, incorporating core-building exercises, like planks and bicycles (an eight-week core-training programme was shown to improve running economy, among other things, in university athletes, according to research published in PLOS One), and single-leg movements, like lunges and split squats, which mimic the movement of running. For more ideas, check out the workouts in the Nike Training Club App.



07. Schedule Your Sleep



You've just ripped through a killer sprint session. Your body will absorb some of that work—and improve your speed—after your run, when it rebuilds broken-down muscle fibres to adapt to the increased stress you just put it under. A key time for that recovery is while you sleep. To help ensure you notch at least seven hours, the minimum amount experts recommend, set an alarm for 30 minutes before you need to be in bed. "Scheduling a sleep time is one of the most helpful shifts for a lot of my athletes", says Cheri Mah, MD, a physician scientist at the UCSF Human Performance Center and a Nike Performance Council member. "They build it in, just like they do other aspects of their training".



08. Fuel Your Speed



To get faster, you don't need to follow a high-fat, low-carb diet—or a low-fat, high-carb one. You don't need to obsess over macronutrients or give up sugar. Simply balance the meal on your plate.



"Think of it as one or two palm-sized portions of protein, like poultry and fish, or beans and tofu if you're plant based; one or two fist-sized portions of veggies, trying to get a wide variety of colours; one or two handfuls of carbs, like fruits and whole grains; and one or two thumb-sized portions of healthy fats, like avocado, nuts and olive oil", says Ryan Maciel, RD, the head performance-nutrition coach for Precision Nutrition.



Use this combo as a starting point for meals and you'll give your body what it needs to perform (and recover) at its best, says Maciel.



09. Breathe Like This



As you run, concentrate on taking deep breaths that puff your belly out on the inhale and contract your belly back in on the exhale, says Belisa Vranich, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and the author of Breathing for Warriors. This helps open up more space in your lungs for oxygen. "The densest, most oxygen-rich part of your lungs is at the bottom of your ribs", explains Vranich.



This belly-breathing method helps you breathe more efficiently—you can get the same amount of oxygen in one breath as you would from several shallow breaths—and gives you more pacing choices, says Vranich. When you take deeper inhales and exhales, you're delivering more oxygen to your muscles when they need it most, which allows you to maintain or pick up your pace.