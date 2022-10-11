Sustainable Materials and Innovation

NIKE FORWARD

NIKE FORWARD IS AN ALL-NEW MATERIAL MADE FROM ULTRA-THIN, NEEDLE-PUNCHED LAYERS. IT’S SUPER SOFT, INCREDIBLY WARM, AND ABSURDLY LIGHTWEIGHT, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, OUR INAUGURAL COLLECTION IS MADE WITH A SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CARBON OUTPUT COMPARED TO OUR TRADITIONAL FLEECE.

CHOOSING OUR MATERIALS

One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions.

Nike Flyknit

Nike Flyknit is a lightweight fabric precision-engineered with an average of 60% less waste than in traditional footwear upper manufacturing. Each shoe upper made from Flyknit contains 6-7 plastic bottles.

Nike Air

Since 2008, all Nike Air soles are composed of at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste. As of 2020, all of Nike’s Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in North America are powered by 100% renewable wind energy. We reuse more than 90% of the waste from materials used for our Air soles to make new, innovative cushioning systems. Light on your feet. Light on waste.

Sustainability

Climate and Sport Study

Sustainability

Impact Report

Sustainability

Circular Design Guide

Nike’s journey toward zero carbon and zero waste  to help protect the future of sport.

