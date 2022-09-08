Taking Care Of Your Nike Forward

Nike Forward

Nike Forward is soft, warm and super lightweight. To keep it looking fresh for years to come, it's essential to keep a few simple product care guidelines in mind.

Last updated: 6 September 2022
If you've got your hands on a product made with Nike Forward, you already know how special it is. It's soft, lightweight and drapes incredibly uniquely—plus, it’s made with significantly reduced carbon output compared to our traditional fleece creation.

To keep Nike Forward looking fresh for years to come, it's essential to bear a few simple product care concepts in mind. If you take care of it, it'll take care of you, too.

  1. Wash your Nike Forward garments in cold water. This is key to preserving the material's structure and preventing shrinkage.
  2. Lay your Nike Forward garments flat to dry. Skipping the dryer and laying your pieces flat is important to help retain shape and structure.
  3. Take care of any pilling on the material using a fabric comb or brush. Pilling is a result of Nike Forward's unique construction and it's a natural part of the material's life cycle.

Following these product care guidelines will help your Nike Forward pieces keep their staple status in your wardrobe. Plus, taking care of your clothes and using less energy in the laundry process is a plus for the planet. It's a win-win-win.

Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero initiative is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. The inaugural Nike Forward collection helps us get there with a reduced carbon footprint of 75% on average when compared to our traditional knit fleece.

It's a big deal that will only get bigger.

