Let’s Run Together
The Nike Run Club App has everything you need to start running, keep running, and enjoy running more. Never laced up? We got you. Need a coach to keep pace or a friend to keep you company? We’re there. Want us to track your stats so you can track the scenery? No problem. Even if you don’t feel like running today, NRC has wellness tips to help you get ready for tomorrow. Start whenever and wherever you want — we’ll be right there with you.
Nike Run Club: Your Guide to a Better Run
Guided Runs
It’s like having a coach who runs with you anywhere, knows just what you need to hear, and always cheers you on. Whether you want a run that’s easy or hard, long or short —
NRC Guided Runs have got you covered, morning, noon and night. Check out all of our Guided Runs in the app - then pick one, lace up, and head out the door.
Challenge Yourself, Challenge Each Other
Running is just better with a crew. Create Challenges like, “Let’s all run three miles by Tuesday!” — and share them with friends, family, classmates, and coworkers. Join a Community Challenge and run for a bigger purpose, or just challenge yourself to a new monthly mileage goal.
Welcome to Your Starting Line
Getting ready for a race, or just getting out the door. We all start somewhere. Our coaches picked out all the right Guided Runs and training tips to help you meet your goal — and enjoy the journey along the way.
Celebrate Achievements
Get a virtual high five from your worldwide run club when you hit a PR, top your last mile total, or extend your run-day streak. It’s not all about the numbers — but who doesn’t like a trophy now and then?
We Keep Track of the Details
NRC pays attention to your pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate, and mile splits — so you can pay attention to the scenery.
Made to Move
NRC and the Apple Watch Nike are your teammates for a better run. Get all the metrics and notifications you need, straight from your wrist.