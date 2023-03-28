- Buying GuideHow to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You
Running sports bras: the freedom to move
Our commitment to the women's running movement began in 1979 when the International Running Committee began its campaign for equality in distance running. We were proud to be part of the fight, and we haven't stopped moving since. Our specialist sports bras for running give you the comfort you need to take on tough challenges. Whether you're a sprinter or a marathoner, our running bras will keep you supported and protected.
Running is a high-impact activity that generates a lot of bounce. That's why we build our running sports bras with great control to keep everything locked down and in place. You'll find compressive styles that fit close to your chest and hug everything in tight, as well as racerback designs that give you the ultimate freedom to move. If you tend to feel the strain in your back or shoulders, look for double straps that distribute weight and impact across more of your body.
Tough runs mean a lot of sweat, so you need a sports bra for running that's going to stay comfortable, no matter how hard you push yourself. Expect performance moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you dry and reduce chafing, along with breathable panels that help your body shed excess heat.
Runners come in all shapes and sizes, and so do our running bras. For smaller-busted runners, bralette styles with narrower straps give good support with minimal coverage. Athletes with bigger busts will appreciate wider straps and deep moulded cups that keep everything secure and comfortable. We also have zip-front styles that are easy to put on and take off. And with a choice of colours and graphics, your new running sports bra will ensure you look as good as you feel.