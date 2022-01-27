Oppbevar og bær skoene med stil med Nike skobag. Hoveddelen er laget av slitesterke materialer og har 2 store Nike-logoer, en avtakbar crossbody-stropp og en klaffåpning som er utformet som en skoboks. Innvendig elastisk lomme og nettinglomme med glidelås bidrar til å holde ekstra lisser og andre småting lagret og organisert.
5 Stjerner
M I. - Jan 27, 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - Jan 26, 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - Jan 18, 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.