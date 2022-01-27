Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Oppbevar og bær skoene med stil med Nike skobag. Hoveddelen er laget av slitesterke materialer og har 2 store Nike-logoer, en avtakbar crossbody-stropp og en klaffåpning som er utformet som en skoboks. Innvendig elastisk lomme og nettinglomme med glidelås bidrar til å holde ekstra lisser og andre småting lagret og organisert.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Svart/University Red
      • Stil: DA7337-010

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - Jan 27, 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - Jan 26, 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - Jan 18, 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.