Det sies at man ikke skal fikse noe som fungerer. Perfeksjoner det, sier vi. Den populære klassikeren til hverdagsbruk blir fornyet med Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo. Den bevarer retrostilen du elsker, men nå har den fått et ekstra stort Swoosh-design og jumbolisser. Den myke skumpløsen og tykkere sømmer setter en tøff vri på den ikoniske hverdagsstilen som har blitt hyllet siden 1977.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
4 Stjerner
06a95fb7-416a-442f-9463-29cde9f6c73f - May 15, 2022
Love the look of this sneaker, but the tongue looks unfinished and cheap. The sponge padding of the tongue is viewable and looks like it’s exploding out of the sides. Strange design.
34f3b306-fee3-4b15-be33-c3a3d6c2916d - May 03, 2022
received a shoe with super cheap materials. the synthetic was already peeling off. the other reviews suggest this is actually a good shoe so maybe I got a bad batch
RiLLaDeLPHia - Mar 05, 2022
First off, I'd like to mention that I've been collecting shoes since 2002! I've worn every shoe you can think of from Pony to Saucony! I fell in love with Jordan's and in return I grew a love for Nike's as well! One of my favorite Nike silhouettes is the Nike Blazer SB. This was my first time wearing a Blazer that wasn't a skateboarding edition. The Blazer Low '77 Jumbo fit true to size. I wore them everyday for a week to really get a true feel for the shoe. I walked my dog, went grocery shopping, gym, and even a trip to the mall in a nice outfit! They are the perfect shoe if you are a minimalist with fashion. The shoe is all white with a hint of orange. That helps it pop out but it doesn't do much in my opinion. The Jumbo Blazer didn't have the same cushion as the Blazer SB. The walk I went on with these shoes wasn't very pleasant, but I am flat-footed so that could've been the issue. The tongue has a sponge material that reminds me of the Off-White x Nike collaboration. A few people mistook them for a pair of Off-White Blazers, which was pretty cool. That's the only thing I really liked about the shoe. Outside of that, they were very basic. Not my speed, but it will do for the average Joe.