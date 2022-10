NOK 2,049.00

The Jordan Brand's history with Paris runs deep. And despite a shift in plans for this year's event, this AJ6 pays homage to the tarmac at the Jordan-sponsored Quai 54 streetball tournament held annually in The City of Light. Premium leather and textile materials on this AJ6 are coloured to fit the head-to-toe look of the Quai 54 apparel collection.