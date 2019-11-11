NOK 2,699.00

At the heart of All For One is the tradition of giving back—the original Air Force 1 was passed down from one generation to the next. To honour this tradition, CLOT co-founder Edison Chen teamed up with Nike to create the Air Force 1 CLOT.



Three dynamics inspire the trio of colourways—growth, respect and giving back. The unique design features a patterned fabric that can be torn away to reveal a secondary design—reflecting the idea of undiscovered creativity.



As an elder statesman in the Shanghai creative community, Edison's focus is on passing knowledge to the next generation and encouraging them to uncover their hidden talents.