Air Max Day Worldwide
SNKRS Live Presents
Join us on 3.26 for a special day of Live content. Available on the SNKRS app (iOS only).
Air Max Day Opening
9:30 AM CET
Hosted by AZ & Will
Cultural Entrepreneurs
12PM CET
Hosted by Will Stowe
With Edson Sabajo & HvA, Aman Tak & Rishika, and Julia Lebossé
Air Max Quizz
3PM CET
Hosted by AZ & Will Stowe
In the Nike Kitchen
5:30 PM CET
Hosted by AZ
With Juliana Sagat, Marie Odinot, and Teresa Mendler
Icons of Air
7PM CET
Hosted by Chunkz & Will Stowe
With Skepta