Prolific designer Kim Jones brings his extensive European pedigree to a Nike football lifestyle collection inspired by the globe's greatest sporting competition. Jones remixes classic pieces with his bricolage style and late '70s London-punk aesthetic to create a capsule that's as unique as it is irreverent. In honour of UK youth terrace culture and rave subcultures of the '90s, this hybrid blends footwear icons of Nike past and present. Off-centre lacing, a full-length Air-Sole unit and a reflective ankle strap all contribute to ultimate comfort. A smiley-face Nike football logo simultaneously nods to the era and a squad's starting XI.