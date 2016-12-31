AIR JORDAN VI
BLACK
€190.00
Two and a half decades later, the Air Jordan VI still represents greatness in a new Black leather construction, complete with a new perforated finish, reflective laces and subtle accents in White.
HERITAGE
AIR JORDAN VI
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.