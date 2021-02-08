Phil Knight has always been proud of the fact that he is from Oregon. And he is also proud of the fact that he ran track for and graduated from the University of Oregon. As made apparent with all the shoes you see in the '15 Years of SB Dunk' retrospective, no opportunity was passed up when it came to telling a meaningful story with a pair of Dunks. When the idea came up in 2003 to pay tribute to the founder of our company, the pieces fell into place quickly: U of O colours and PK’s nickname on the back. Easy.