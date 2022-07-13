Besides the court, the barbershop has always been a special place where LeBron can express himself. For a lifetime, it's where LeBron and many other generations have been able to just sit back, get fresh and have real, candid conversations about what's going on today. Inspired by those shops, this Zoom LeBron 3 keeps a clean look. Using premium patent leather and nubuck, Red, White, and Blue stripes represent a barbershop's iconic poles and Metallic Silver accents nod to a barber's tools.

SKU: DO9354-001