RM 519.00

It's hot. It's pink. It's 'Prime Pink'. Using OG colour blocking with premium leather and suede, a two-toned pink upper takes the 'Prime Pink' Dunk Low into a new, playful space. A tulle-like fabric outlines the Swoosh, adding a fine, delicate touch to a tried-and-true street icon.

SKU: DQ9324-600