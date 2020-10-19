RM 389.00

StrangeLove Skateboards has crafted its own unique aesthetic by combining chaotic creative expression with a grounded appreciation for what makes skate fun. The quirky, California-based label now links up with Nike SB to lend its uncommon perspective to a cherished style: the Dunk Low. This drop sees the design dressed in textured velvet with overlays of suede. Permeated with pastel, the makeup blends seductive shades of soft pink with hits of Bright Melon and Gym Red. StrangeLove literally leaves its mark with embroidered skull illustrations on each heel. On the sole, understated heart graphics show love, just in time for Valentine's Day.