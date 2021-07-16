RM 479.00

For their latest Nike SB Dunk Low iteration, it's back to the beginnings and deeper into heritage. Soaking in Japanese tradition, FTC's founder Kent Uyehara and Nike SB offer an outdoor take on indoor Sento bathhouses. The FTC Dunk draws from the aesthetics and the tradition of Japan's public bathhouses which date back hundreds of years, and remain integral community spaces where people of all walks go to recharge, refresh and escape from the daily grind.

Crystal blue suede, icy white leather, a clear sole and bright enamel detailing capture the pristine clean of the Sento. Ready for a post-session soak?