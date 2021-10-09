RM 779.00

Nike joins forces with sacai and CLOT in a triple collaboration that takes the LDWaffle—a creative mash-up of the LDV and the Waffle Racer—to the next level. Chitose Abe's hybrid creation is injected with the legendary streetwear inspiration of CLOT, bringing you a no-sew mesh that fuses the Swooshes, toe cap, eyestay and heel panel to the upper itself.

Taking inspiration from CLOT's 2013 Air Max 1 SP collaboration, a combination of cool hues on the no-sew, see-through fused upper on top of a speckled midsole gives a modern feel to classic colours. A reflective Swoosh adds elegance and brightness when it's dark, elevating your look to keep shining on. Completing the design, a special Nike x sacai x CLOT logo hits the back tongue tag, heel and liner. Centre yourself with this special collaboration and innovative style.

SKU: DH3114-001