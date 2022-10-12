For Chris Gibbs, owner of UNION LA, basketball culture has a direct line and organic flow into streetwear. So it's fitting that the latest round of the ongoing Jordan x UNION partnership sees that train of thought through. It acknowledges the feeling and emotion of Jordan beyond the arena, continuing an effort to capture a holistic view of the late '80s and early '90s defined by advertising, music, street style—and yes, a few magic, competitive moments.

Gibbs guides a collection that highlights fabrication and material. "One of the things that helped me evolve in streetwear was when I was introduced to Japanese streetwear. That's when I saw people thinking about fabric qualities and different-shaped bodies to elicit a certain point of view", says Gibbs. "That's the lens that I want to look through—the attention to detail and to different fabrications". Colour also plays a huge role in hearkening back to MJ's heyday. "We wanted to continue the narrative we started with the Air Jordan 1: black, white, red and blue, while at the same time offering something new. So we used muted versions of these colours".