RM 499.00

Chitose Abe approaches collaborations with a distinct clarity, looking to forge a genuine connection that allows for something new and unexpected. Her method is a dichotomy in and of itself, mixing time-tested stability with explorational risk. Abe's aim is to honour the familiar while ushering in the new.



At the direction of Abe and her sacai label, this design re-imagines the Blazer by chopping the classic silhouette. The collaboration features a leather upper with exposed foam liners, as well as sacai's signature stacked tongues and double lacing. A neutral base contrasts with bold accents inspired by original Blazer colourways.