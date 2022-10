From its graffiti-inspired lettering to its bold, muscular lines, the Air More Uptempo captures the spirit of the '90s like no other sneaker. Rocked on the court by some of the era's great talents, the Uptempo found its ultimate legacy as a "statement" shoe on the streets. This limited-edition colourway amplifies the look with a super-clean white-on-white colourway that will have them reaching for their sunglasses.