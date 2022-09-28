RM 819.00

James Whitner's Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére is known for blending high-end luxury with a higher sense of purpose. For its take on the Air Jordan 1, the shop dug into the mythology of His Airness for a design that lives up to the legend. Paying respect to the shoe's elegant heritage, James and his team exercised restraint in their embellishments, bringing a new level of luxury to the Air Jordan 1 without changing its original shape or stance.

To cultivate that luxury, the A Ma Maniére team took inspiration from another Jordan Brand silhouette with a lavish legacy—the Air Jordan 2. Employing a Sail all-over suede upper, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 gives off a tasteful, vintage touch. For a rich juxtaposition in colour, it also features a Burgundy quilted sockliner with matching exotic leather prints covering the collar and Swoosh. A Ma Maniére carefully picked out the Burgundy accents, as it's a strong colour representing royalty—a version of red with a different kind of prestige from MJ's kit.

In all, the latest A Ma Maniére and Jordan collaboration is a regal expression and celebration of MJ's continued legacy.

SKU: DO7097–100