Got your fave colour yet? No worries. The Colour of the Month series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Colour of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF-1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF-1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colourways to sell from their stores ... and the rest is history. From pristine materials to this crisp Royal Blue and white colourway, and even a shoe-cleaning toothbrush, this edition delivers a lesson in coveted off-court style. Every time you rock 'em, make sure you think of the visionary shopkeepers in Baltimore that made it all happen.

SKU: DJ3911-101