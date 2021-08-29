Idéal pour votre run quotidien ou pour le jour de la course. Le short Nike 10K est confectionné dans un tissu anti-transpiration léger pour vous garder au sec. Une poche sur le devant vous permet de ranger de petits objets
KatieA509652333 - 29 août 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05 août 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06 juil. 2021
Fajne