팬텀 GT 디자인 비하인드 스토리

For the first time on a Nike Football boot, generative texture was used on the upper to give players optimal grip on the ball. Based on data from a Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL) study on how the ball interacts with the boot during passing, dribbling, and shooting, generative design experts were able to adjust the placement, density, and angle of the generative texture for helping ball control.



“However Phantom players want to interact with the ball, they’ll feel confident that the ball is going to react exactly how they expect it to,” says Ben Stewart, Global Football Product Line Manager.