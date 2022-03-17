Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike

      Shoe Box Bag (12L)

      MRP : ₹2,295

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Black/Black/University Red
      Orange/Orange/White

      Store and carry your shoes in style with the Nike Shoe Box Bag. Made with durable materials, the main body features two large Nike logos, a removable cross-body strap and a true shoebox flap opening. On the inside, an internal elastic pocket and zipped mesh pocket help keep extra laces and other small items stored and organised.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/University Red
      • Style: DA7337-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (9)

      4.8 Stars

      • Great looking bag

        NeilJ - 17 Mar 2022

        Not practical or fit for purpose unfortunately - returned

      • So space

        Ahmed - 08 Mar 2022

        I am really delighted to buy this bag and honestly, and it's great not only for shoes but also for other toiletries.

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 Jan 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Shoe Bag