      Nike Force 1 LE

      Younger Kids' Shoe

      MRP : ₹4,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Black/Black

      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. Let the durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2925-111

      • TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • nice product

        AurielleC232854262 - 05 Sept 2022

        GOOD SHOE LOVE IT

      • Stepping in my AF1

        10261923631 - 29 Jun 2022

        I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair