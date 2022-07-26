Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

      MRP : ₹595

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      Black/White
      White/Black

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7678-100

      All purchases are subjected to delivery fees.

      • Standard delivery 4–9 Working Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Reviews (48)

      4.1 Stars

      • Socks

        Kam Pahl - 26 Jul 2022

        Comfortable and small!

      • Nice and soft

        The doc - 12 Jul 2022

        Soft and comfy - don’t slide off. These socks are true to size.

      • Useful Socks

        EAT48 - 07 Jun 2022

        Purchased as a present and recipient very pleased with them.

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 3 Pair Socks