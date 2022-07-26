incl. of taxes
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
4.1 Stars
Kam Pahl - 26 Jul 2022
Comfortable and small!
The doc - 12 Jul 2022
Soft and comfy - don’t slide off. These socks are true to size.
EAT48 - 07 Jun 2022
Purchased as a present and recipient very pleased with them.