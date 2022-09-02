incl. of taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
All purchases are subjected to delivery fees.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns.
4.3 Stars
C to the T - 02 Sept 2022
Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.
Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022
Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side
Hoodie - 14 Mar 2022
These are nice socks only kind my grandsons will wear