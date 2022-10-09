Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      England Strike

      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

      MRP : ₹2,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      The England Strike Top has design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. A slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball, and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and composed while fine-tuning your skills.

      • Colour Shown: Game Royal/Blue Fury/Blue Fury
      • Style: DH6443-480

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1N1 Top