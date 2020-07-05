Skip to main content
      Nike Elite Mid

      Basketball Socks

      MRP : ₹595

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Black/White/White
      White/Black/Black

      The Nike Elite Mid Basketball Socks have an arch band to give you a supportive fit and feel. Targeted cushioning provides padding where your feet touch the ground.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
      • Style: SX7625-013

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      • Awesome pair of basketball socks

        iainc3096791 - 05 Jul 2020

        Played wearing these on Friday in the park and they were awesomely padded and comfortable. Just what I needed. Glad i bought 2 pairs.

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair Ankle Socks