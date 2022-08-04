Skip to main content
      Nike Dunk High

      Older Kids' Shoes

      MRP : ₹6,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Black/University Red/White
      Phantom/Stadium Green/Black/Sail

      Feel like an '80s-era All-Star in the Nike Dunk High. These classic high tops are scaled down just right for kids. With a super-durable design and OG colours, these are an easy slam dunk.

      • Colour Shown: Black/University Red/White
      • Style: DB2179-003

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      • BUY THEM NOW!

        62b356ff-cf6a-495d-b5a9-a10aa5954536 - 05 Aug 2022

        I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are just the perfect size😍 great aesthetic for the school year!

      • XanderD80289587 - 26 Jul 2022

        AMAZING SHOES!

      • V E. - 11 Aug 2021

        I love the color way love the two different color Nike checks

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair

      Limited to (1) pair per consumer