Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dri-FIT

      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

      MRP : ₹1,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Want shorts that will keep up with your crossovers and stepback jumpers? The Nike Dri-FIT Shorts let you do it all on the court without getting in your way. This lightweight, loose style is powered by sweat-wicking technology so you can go all out with confidence.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White/White
      • Style: DM8186-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dri-FIT.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Shorts