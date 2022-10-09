Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Downshifter 12

      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes

      MRP : ₹3,895

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Volt/Barely Volt/Black/Bright Spruce
      Violet Frost/Pure Platinum/Vivid Purple/Metallic Silver
      Pink Foam/Black/Flat Pewter
      Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White
      Anthracite/Light Smoke Grey/University Red/Light Smoke Grey

      Whether you're playing a game of tig or warming up for athletic training, feel confident when you pull on the Nike Downshifter 12. Breathable support on top makes these shoes lightweight and versatile for all your activities. Plus, full-length rubber on the sole means durability to go the extra mile. This product is from with at least 20% recycled content by weight.

      • Colour Shown: Pink Foam/Black/Flat Pewter
      • Style: DM4194-600

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Downshifter 12.

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair