      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Older Kids' Shoes

      MRP : ₹3,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      White/White/White
      Sail/Hot Curry/Game Royal/University Red
      White/Black/University Red
      Summit White/Valerian Blue/Pilgrim/Pure Platinum

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so you can look like an all-star off the court.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5448-100

      Size & Fit

      Reviews (167)

      4.8 Stars

      • Good shoe for school

        EmmaSw - 29 Aug 2022

        Shoe size is made as a bigger fit. My daughter is currently a 5 in every shoe, but size 5 was WAY to big and had to take back for a smaller size.

      • Durability buy Nikes

        Rae Wall - 28 Aug 2022

        Durable comfortable shoes work daily, able to take the hard knocks.

      • Love them

        Witney - 27 Aug 2022

        Absolutely comfy gorgeous shoes

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair