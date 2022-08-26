Skip to main content
      Nike Charge

      Kids' Football Shinguards

      MRP : ₹1,095

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. The design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
      • Style: SP2165-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (42)

      4.5 Stars

      • Good quality and price

        Morgz1005 - 26 Aug 2022

        Good quality and price all round like the size as it is for a boy ages 7.

      • Good size

        my review123 - 11 Aug 2022

        Good size for kids does the job

      • Very comfortable

        Brookelg - 22 May 2022

        My child finds these very comfortable and easy to put on

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair Shinguards