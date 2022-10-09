Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium

      Women's Training Shoes

      MRP : ₹8,495

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium combines the bounce and beauty of Max Air cushioning with a flat sole that lends a stabilising advantage while you tone and sculpt with weight. This updated design increases the containment and support around the sides and top of your foot to help keep you steady on your feet and secure during demanding strength workouts.

      • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Football Grey/Light Thistle/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Style: DN0896-300

        Product Information

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair