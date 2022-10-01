incl. of taxes
Nike's first lifestyle Air Max shoe is everything you imagined with the Nike Air Max 270. What we love most (for obvious reasons): the BIG, bold wraparound 270 Air unit to showcase our greatest technology everywhere you go.
MonicaG411656550 - 01 Oct 2022
Very comfortable
Danip77 - 17 Aug 2022
These are great. Have been wearing the 270s for a few years now, I have alot of the different colours and they are my favourite gym shoes.
4d04f998-7378-46c8-9c58-d66e99c0404d - 08 Jul 2022
My daughter loves these, very comfortable, stylish and makes her taller . Usual size is 2.5, ordered size 3.5 from previous reviews correctly stating to go up a size. I am considering ordering a pair for my son too.