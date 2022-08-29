Skip to main content
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

      Men's Shoes

      MRP : ₹12,995

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      White/Wolf Grey/Washed Teal
      Black/Valour Blue/University Red/Wolf Grey
      White/Gym Red/Black

      The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.

      • Colour Shown: White/Gym Red/Black
      • Style: CD7069-116

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (8)

      4.9 Stars

      • The Best purchased ever had

        DebiprasadP - 29 Aug 2022

        Loved the product the colors goes with every outfit it's really worth of money

      • Please restock

        MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020

        Please restock soon these r awesome

      • love it

        GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020

        Looks great

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair