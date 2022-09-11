Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 LE

      Older Kids' Shoe

      MRP : ₹6,295

      incl. of taxes

      (Also includes all applicable duties)

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Black/Black

      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Air Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. The durability, feel and Air are still there for those who love a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2920-111

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 100000-399999, 500000-699999 and 800000-899999 : 4 – 16 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 400000-499999 : 3 – 15 business days
      • Standard Delivery for Postal Codes: 700000-799999 and 900000-999999: 5 – 21 business days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (100)

      4.5 Stars

      • I love them I use to have ones but I bought new ones there so highly recommended

        b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 11 Sept 2022

        I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review

      • Black Airforces 1's

        SadeJ318810850 - 17 Jul 2022

        I love 'em, wear them everyday

      • Incorrect size chart

        e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - 22 Mar 2022

        Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)

      Product Information

      Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

      Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
      Net Quantity: 1 Pair