      Fast, rugged and just as at home in the city as it is in deserts, canyons and mountains, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low is ready for whatever you throw at it. The lightweight GORE-TEX fabric upper is durable and water-repellent while the easy-to-cinch lacing system adds on-the-go personalisation. Its sticky rubber outsole brings crag-inspired traction and pairs with the soft React foam midsole for undisputed comfort whether you're pounding the pavement in the city or leaping rock to rock in the wilds.

      • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey/Iron Grey
      • Style: DD2861-002

        Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

        Marketed by: Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch, 30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117 440
        Net Quantity: 1 Pair

        Limited to (1) pair per consumer